'American Idol's' Luke Bryan bringing concert to Atlantic City beach

By Brock Koller

FILE - In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan has already gone to Hollywood, now he's going to Atlantic City!

The ACM's Album of the Decade Award winner will be performing at the beach on Saturday, August 22.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. A presale for Citi cardmembers is ongoing until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Bryan will be joined by special guests Morgan Wallen and Runaway June as part of his "Proud to Be Right Here Tour."

He will release his seventh studio album "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here" on April 24.

In addition to the Luke Bryan concert, Phish will also perform on the beach in Atlantic City on Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16. Tickets for Phish are currently on sale.
