Woman shot at gas station in Wynnefield Heights; police search for suspect

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was shot early Thursday morning at a Lukoil gas station in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 3:20 a.m. along City Avenue.

Police said they found a woman shot in the arm. The bullet also pierced her stomach.

She was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.

The suspect was seen leaving the scene.

Additional information about the shooting was not available.

