WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman shot at gas station in Wynnefield Heights; police search for suspect

The suspect was seen leaving the scene. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Thursday, May 4, 2023 9:32AM
Woman shot at gas station in Wynnefield Heights
EMBED <>More Videos

A woman was shot early Thursday morning at a Lukoil gas station in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was shot early Thursday morning at a Lukoil gas station in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 3:20 a.m. along City Avenue.

Police said they found a woman shot in the arm. The bullet also pierced her stomach.

She was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.

The suspect was seen leaving the scene.

Additional information about the shooting was not available.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW