Schools in Gloucester County crack down on unpaid lunch debt from students

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Schools in Gloucester County are cracking down on unpaid lunch debt.

The Board of Education in Deptford Township, New Jersey recently instituted the outstanding food service charges policy.

Students in all grades who have more than $50 in unpaid lunch debt will not be allowed to go on field trips, attend dances, or receive report cards, officials say.

Parents can pay off their debt by check or by using the schools' new online payment system.