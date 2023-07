Investigators say the delivery van caught fire and set off fire alarms inside the Montgomery County apartment complex.

BALA CYNWYD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Part of a Montgomery County apartment complex was evacuated while many people were asleep after a van outside caught fire.

It happened at the Luxor Lifestyle Apartments on the unit block of Presidential Boulevard in Bala Cynwyd.

Investigators say the delivery van caught fire around 1 a.m. Tuesday and set off fire alarms inside.

No injuries were reported.