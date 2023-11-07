WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Philadelphia apartment evacuated due to high carbon monoxide levels

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, November 7, 2023 1:24AM
Philadelphia apartment evacuated due to high carbon monoxide levels
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia apartment evacuated due to high carbon monoxide levels

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A four-story apartment building in Philadelphia was evacuated on Monday night due to high carbon monoxide levels.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of Benson Street, right off Roosevelt Blvd., in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadephia.

Chopper 6 was overhead as emergency crews brought some residents out on stretchers.

Crews are currently ventilating the building.

Further details on the incident were not immediately released.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW