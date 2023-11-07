Philadelphia apartment evacuated due to high carbon monoxide levels

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A four-story apartment building in Philadelphia was evacuated on Monday night due to high carbon monoxide levels.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of Benson Street, right off Roosevelt Blvd., in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadephia.

Chopper 6 was overhead as emergency crews brought some residents out on stretchers.

Crews are currently ventilating the building.

Further details on the incident were not immediately released.

