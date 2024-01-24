Residents of Wilmington apartment complex urged to relocate due to lack of heating, hot water

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Residents of Herring Manor Apartments in Wilmington, Delaware are being urged to relocate due to a broken HVAC system.

The apartment complex, located on the 2400 block of North Market Street, was recently declared unfit for human habitation due to a lack of heat and hot water.

In a press release sent out Tuesday, Wilmington officials announced the following:

Wilmington's Department of L &I declared the building unfit in mid-December, but temporary fixes were made.

"There's no heat in peoples' apartments, people are using radiators and ovens, and it makes us pay a higher electric bill," said tenant Paul Davis.

Some residents say despite the apartment's issues, they fear relocating for several reasons.

"I'm not staying in a hotel for two weeks, that's how you get bed bugs," said tenant Kimberly Sudler.

"Somebody could break into your house and take your furniture, why would I leave my furniture?" Davis questioned.

Read the full statement released by Wilmington officials:

"Wilmington's Department of Licenses and Inspections (L &I) today directed the Union Baptist Community Corporation, the owner of the Herring Manor apartment complex on North Market Street, to immediately find alternative housing for approximately 30 tenants because of a lack of heat and hot water. The apartments are managed by AJPC Property Management and tenants' monthly rents are subsidized by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which is cooperating with the City and assisting with the relocation of the residents.



The 41-unit complex has had a recent history of problems with a malfunctioning heating and hot water system. Before today, the building was most recently declared unfit by L &I in mid-December; however, repairs were made quickly by the management company and residents did not have to be displaced.



Late last week, after the latest system failure, the City determined that the management company was not properly addressing the problem. Mayor Mike Purzycki, hoping to avoid tenants having to be displaced, then directed on Friday that the City bring in an HVAC contractor to fix the system. HUD was informed of the City's decision to bring in a private contractor.



After several attempts at a permanent fix failed, the contractor told the City today that a short-term repair is not possible without new parts and a service overhaul. With that, the City had no choice but to inform the management company and HUD that the building's residents must be relocated by this evening. HUD directed the management company to relocate the residents and the management company told HUD it is relocating residents to the homes of family members as well as to other available temporary housing, such as hotels and motels, until the heat and hot water system is repaired. The Mayor today thanked HUD for assisting with today's situation at Herring Manor."