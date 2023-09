Officials say a tree fell on a wire, which sparked a fire, causing a gas leak.

YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Residents of a Delaware County apartment complex were evacuated on Saturday following a gas leak and fire.

Firefighters responded to the scene at the Grace Court Apartments on West Providence Road in Yeadon at approximately 1:15 p.m.

Officials say a tree fell on a wire, which sparked a fire, causing a gas leak.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Residents are being sheltered at the nearby Evans Elementary School.