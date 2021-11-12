carjacking

Lyft driver carjacked outside Feasterville, Bucks County home: Police

Police are asking for the community's assistance by checking their home video recording systems if they live in the area.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Lyft driver carjacked outside Bucks County home: Police

FEASTERVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police said thieves attacked a Lyft driver as he was getting off work and held the man at gunpoint in his Bucks County driveway.

"I am scared and worried," said Patty McCleland, of Feasterville.

The Thursday morning crime has rattled the Lower Southampton neighborhood in Feasterville.

"I just heard that they stole his car and held him up. They had a gun," said one neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Investigators say around 3:15 a.m., a Lyft driver was just getting off work when he was approached by two men in his driveway along Bowman Drive. Officers say the men took the victim's wallet, cell phone and car keys.

"The victim informed us that he was robbed at gunpoint," said Lower Southampton Police Chief Ted Krimmel.

Both suspects had their identities concealed.

"Wearing dark clothing and face masks. Both males were armed with semiautomatic handguns," said Krimmel.

Investigators are now working to see if home surveillance cameras captured the suspects.

Police say one of the criminals stole the victim's Toyota Venza SUV with a Pennsylvania tag number LPY-1139.

"People are scared. We are scared. I don't know what is happening here. We don't want to go outside. We have to be careful coming home from work or shopping. I am scared. I am scared to walk from my car," said Vlad Gutnik, of Feasterville.

Police are asking for the community's assistance by checking their home video recording systems if they live in the area.

Anyone with information who can assist with this investigation is asked to please contact the Bucks County Communications Center by calling 911 or 215-357-1234.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countypennsylvania newsarmed robberycarjacking
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Good Samaritan carjacked after helping man found lying in road
Man shot during Southwest Philly carjacking
Congresswoman Scanlon: Carjacking in FDR Park 'particularly upsetting'
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News