Lyft driver carjacked outside Feasterville, Bucks County home: Police

FEASTERVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police said thieves attacked a Lyft driver as he was getting off work and held the man at gunpoint in his Bucks County driveway."I am scared and worried," said Patty McCleland, of Feasterville.The Thursday morning crime has rattled the Lower Southampton neighborhood in Feasterville."I just heard that they stole his car and held him up. They had a gun," said one neighbor who did not want to be identified.Investigators say around 3:15 a.m., a Lyft driver was just getting off work when he was approached by two men in his driveway along Bowman Drive. Officers say the men took the victim's wallet, cell phone and car keys."The victim informed us that he was robbed at gunpoint," said Lower Southampton Police Chief Ted Krimmel.Both suspects had their identities concealed."Wearing dark clothing and face masks. Both males were armed with semiautomatic handguns," said Krimmel.Investigators are now working to see if home surveillance cameras captured the suspects.Police say one of the criminals stole the victim's Toyota Venza SUV with a Pennsylvania tag number LPY-1139."People are scared. We are scared. I don't know what is happening here. We don't want to go outside. We have to be careful coming home from work or shopping. I am scared. I am scared to walk from my car," said Vlad Gutnik, of Feasterville.Police are asking for the community's assistance by checking their home video recording systems if they live in the area.Anyone with information who can assist with this investigation is asked to please contact the Bucks County Communications Center by calling 911 or 215-357-1234.