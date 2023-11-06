A Lynn drug bust near Boston netted 220 lbs. of pills, including fentanyl and meth made to look like heart-shaped candy, prosecutors said.

Lynn drug bust nets over 220 lbs., including heart-shaped meth, fentanyl made to look like candy

LYNN, Mass. -- Fentanyl pills made to look like heart-shaped Valentine's Day candy were among more than 220 lbs. of drugs seized in a bust, federal prosecutors sad.

Prosecutors announced one of the biggest busts in New England history Monday.

Investigators said among the suspected drugs in a home in Lynn, Mass., were heart-shaped pills made to resembled Valentine's Day candy that, when field tested with a TruNarc device, were determined to contain methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Prosecutors described those pills as "particularly pernicious" because "they are not meant to resemble and pharmaceutical and appeared to be designed to resemble a candy," which they said would "facilitate the marketing of these controlled substances to teenagers" and also make them easier to possess.

The investigation started with an overdose death in Salem, Mass., and authorities tracked the drugs to the basement of a Lynn home. Prosecutors said children were living on the first and second floors.

Investigators also found a loaded handgun as well as counterfeit Adderall and Percocet pills.

CNN contributed to this report