Made in America 2022 lineup announced: Bad Bunny, Tyler, the Creator headline Parkway concert

MIA 2022 will also feature Philadelphia native musicians Lil Uzi Vert and Jazmine Sullivan.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator will headline this year's Made in America festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway Labor Day weekend.

The lineup, released Tuesday, includes Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate MacRae, Fuerza Regida, Toro y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, Victoria Monet, Chimbala and Ryan Castro.



Made in America will take place Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4.

2-Day Passes are on sale now.

A Tier 1 Pass costs $150 with a $37.56 fee. A VIP Pass costs $750 with an $85.24 fee.
