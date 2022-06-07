Made in America 2022 lineup announced: Bad Bunny, Tyler, the Creator headline Parkway concert

MIA 2022 will also feature Philadelphia native musicians Lil Uzi Vert and Jazmine Sullivan.
The lineup, released Tuesday, includes Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate MacRae, Fuerza Regida, Toro y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, Victoria Monet, Chimbala and Ryan Castro.
It's time... @sanbenito @tylerthecreator @liluzivert @jsullivanmusic @burnaboy @Snohaalegra @kodakblack1k @pusha_t and more!— Made In America Festival (@MIAFestival) June 7, 2022
Get tickets now. #MIAFest https://t.co/pvUyYzQI41 pic.twitter.com/zPIG9Or8qt
Made in America will take place Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4.
2-Day Passes are on sale now.
A Tier 1 Pass costs $150 with a $37.56 fee. A VIP Pass costs $750 with an $85.24 fee.