2nd suspect arrested in murder of missing Delaware teen

Police say 17-year-old Annika Stalczynski is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow.
Sparrow was reported missing on October 2 after she didn't return home.
SEE ALSO: Newark teen charged in murder of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow
Investigators said they obtained information that Madison went to meet her ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp.
Police say Stalczynski conspired with Sharp to lure Sparrow to a wooded area and kill her.
Detectives said an investigation revealed Madison died from blunt force trauma to her body. Police said after the homicide occurred, she was transported to a secluded wooded location in Newark, where law enforcement officers later discovered her body.
Stalczynski was arrested on Monday. She is being held on $1,021,000 cash bail.
Sharp was arrested back in October and is also facing murder charges.