2nd suspect arrested in murder of missing Delaware teen

Police said Noah Sharp was taken into custody and charged murder, possession of a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A second person is facing murder charges in connection with the killing of a missing Delaware teen.Police say 17-year-old Annika Stalczynski is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow.Sparrow was reported missing on October 2 after she didn't return home.Investigators said they obtained information that Madison went to meet her ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp.Police say Stalczynski conspired with Sharp to lure Sparrow to a wooded area and kill her.Detectives said an investigation revealed Madison died from blunt force trauma to her body. Police said after the homicide occurred, she was transported to a secluded wooded location in Newark, where law enforcement officers later discovered her body.Stalczynski was arrested on Monday. She is being held on $1,021,000 cash bail.Sharp was arrested back in October and is also facing murder charges.