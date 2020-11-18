2nd suspect arrested in murder of missing Delaware teen

By
NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A second person is facing murder charges in connection with the killing of a missing Delaware teen.

Police say 17-year-old Annika Stalczynski is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow.

Sparrow was reported missing on October 2 after she didn't return home.

SEE ALSO: Newark teen charged in murder of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow
EMBED More News Videos

Police said Noah Sharp was taken into custody and charged murder, possession of a deadly weapon and conspiracy.



Investigators said they obtained information that Madison went to meet her ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp.

Police say Stalczynski conspired with Sharp to lure Sparrow to a wooded area and kill her.

Detectives said an investigation revealed Madison died from blunt force trauma to her body. Police said after the homicide occurred, she was transported to a secluded wooded location in Newark, where law enforcement officers later discovered her body.

Stalczynski was arrested on Monday. She is being held on $1,021,000 cash bail.

Sharp was arrested back in October and is also facing murder charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newark (delaware)delawarecrimemurdermissing teenager
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pennsylvania tightens mask mandate, orders COVID testing
Fears of major financial impact from Philly COVID restrictions
Do you know him? Brazen car thief wanted in Philadelphia
Trump fires cybersecurity chief for saying election was secure
UPenn pledges $100M to fix Philadelphia school environmental hazards
SEPTA warns about potential layoffs, canceled routes due to COVID
Some businesses in Philly try to make it work in light of new restrictions
Show More
Delaware issues new restrictions on gatherings, dining starting Monday
Pennsylvania Supreme Court rules against the Trump campaign
Southeastern Pa. suburbs worrying about tighter COVID-19 restrictions
Tips for cooking a smaller Thanksgiving feast this year
Cherry Hill students return to class as new NJ restrictions begin
More TOP STORIES News