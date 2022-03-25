MagicOfStorytelling

6abc and Disney - The Magic of Storytelling

EMBED <>More Videos

6abc and Disney - The Magic of Storytelling

Join Disney as we celebrate The Magic of Storytelling and cultivate the next generation of storytellers! Disney Worldwide Publishing has donated millions of books to First Book - A non-profit organization that puts free and affordable new books and resources into the hands of educators who serve children in need. Disney and 6abc are thrilled to donate five thousand free books to the terrific Read by 4th literacy campaign right here in Philadelphia. Go to Magic of storytelling dot com and learn more. Or you can join Disney's Buy A Book, Give a Book Campaign. For every book you buy on shopdisney.com, Disney Worldwide Publishing will donate another new book to First Book . Keep on reading!!!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmagic of storytellingmagicofstorytelling
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAGICOFSTORYTELLING
Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the Magic of Storytelling
Magic of Storytelling: Brian Taff reads Ada Twist Scientist
PHOTOS: The 'Magic of Storytelling' hits Wynnefield
TOP STORIES
Dollar store manager kills attempted robber in Philadelphia
Video from inside taxi shows driver being carjacked in NE Philly
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
Buddy the cat is 'hanging in there' after vicious attack
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas released from hospital
CA bill would let parents sue social media giants over kids' addiction
Ginni Thomas urged Mark Meadows to challenge election results: Texts
Show More
Northeast seeing higher concentration of omicron sub-variant: CDC
NJ man charged after 12-year-old overdoses on fentanyl
Confrontation with car burglars leads to gunfire; innocent teen shot
'Last month has been hell': Lehigh grad describes surviving in Ukraine
Roll out the red carpet: How to celebrate the Oscars in Philly
More TOP STORIES News