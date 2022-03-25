6abc and Disney - The Magic of Storytelling
Join Disney as we celebrate The Magic of Storytelling and cultivate the next generation of storytellers! Disney Worldwide Publishing has donated millions of books to First Book - A non-profit organization that puts free and affordable new books and resources into the hands of educators who serve children in need. Disney and 6abc are thrilled to donate five thousand free books to the terrific Read by 4th literacy campaign right here in Philadelphia. Go to Magic of storytelling dot com and learn more. Or you can join Disney's Buy A Book, Give a Book Campaign. For every book you buy on shopdisney.com, Disney Worldwide Publishing will donate another new book to First Book . Keep on reading!!!
Related topics:
educationmagic of storytellingmagicofstorytelling
educationmagic of storytellingmagicofstorytelling
MAGICOFSTORYTELLING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News