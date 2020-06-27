'Abracadabra': Amazon driver fulfills unusual delivery instructions in Delaware

MAGNOLIA, Delaware (WPVI) -- An Amazon delivery driver, with a great sense of humor, fulfilled some unusual delivery instructions in Delaware.Lynn Deborah Staffieri didn't realize her teenage son added the bizarre instructions, that asked the driver to "knock three times and yell 'Abracadabra,'" then run away as fast as you can."The family's doorbell camera caught the entire thing here in Magnolia, Kent County.By the way, that driver even nailed jumping over a plant!