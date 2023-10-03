Sorting out New Jersey vote by mail ballot application confusion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is confusion in New Jersey over vote-by-mail ballot applications.

Here's what's happening: In an effort to encourage as many people as possible to vote several non-profit groups are sending out mass mailings of applications for vote-by-mail ballots. The applications are legal, legit and coming from both parties, butut they are also causing confusion. Jim Hogan, County Clerk of Gloucester County, sorts out the process.

"Vote by mail is a very important part of the electoral process," said Hogan.

To vote by mail, you have to submit an application for a mail-in ballot. Many people have already done that after getting an application from their county, but some voters in New Jersey are getting another application in the mail.

"They are valid applications. We honor them. There is no fraud involved," said Hogan.

But it is causing more paperwork for counties. It's also causing confusion - especially because some of the applications being sent by other parties have the assistor part filled out by someone in Maryland, which is causing red flags to go up.

"People look at it, and they say: 'Why somebody from Maryland?," said Hogan. "It just creates and reinforces the suspicions people have about elections right now anyway, in this country."

But not to worry, election officials say if someone has already applied for a vote-by-mail ballot, they will not get a second one.

"No, we have staff that would pick that up," said Hogan.

Election officials compare for signatures and check for duplicates and will send a ballot only if it passes all those tests and is, in fact, a fresh application.

So, if you know you've already applied for a mail-in ballot, you shouldn't do it again. And if you have any questions, Hogan says call your county and ask.