Maintenance truck crashes into airliner at Philadelphia International Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

Maintenance truck wedged under plane at Philadelphia International Airport. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on January 11, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A maintenance truck crashed into an airliner at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened at Terminal C around 3:45 p.m.

Rescuers and airport personnel could be seen surrounding the American Airlines jet as workers removed the truck.

According to American, the driver of the truck backed into the plane while it was parked at the terminal.

No injuries were reported.

There were no passengers on the plane at the time, American said.

The jet's next destination was Raleigh, North Carolina.

Passengers scheduled to board that plane, Flight 2018, are being put on another flight.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsphiladelphia international airportairlineamerican airlinesSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Still Cold Today, Light Snow This Weekend
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
Federal workers get $0 pay stubs as shutdown drags on
Police: Unknown man tried to sign out 2 kids from Germantown school
Pedestrian struck and killed in New Castle
California rookie officer fatally shot responding to crash
San Antonio police find body of missing 8-month-old inside backpack
Child porn leader stabbed to death during prison attack
Show More
South Philadelphia man says racist flyer will not intimidate him
Eagles inspire artists to create winning masterpieces
Miller Lite offering Eagles fans free beer with a win
Norovirus outbreak sickens 277 on Oasis of the Seas
Coast Guard shutdown tip sheet suggests holding garage sale
More News