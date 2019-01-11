A maintenance truck crashed into an airliner at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday afternoon.The accident happened at Terminal C around 3:45 p.m.Rescuers and airport personnel could be seen surrounding the American Airlines jet as workers removed the truck.According to American, the driver of the truck backed into the plane while it was parked at the terminal.No injuries were reported.There were no passengers on the plane at the time, American said.The jet's next destination was Raleigh, North Carolina.Passengers scheduled to board that plane, Flight 2018, are being put on another flight.------