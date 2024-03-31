Young cancer survivor gets to see Opening Day game for Philadelphia Phillies

Young cancer survivor gets to see Opening Day game for Philadelphia Phillies

Young cancer survivor gets to see Opening Day game for Philadelphia Phillies

Young cancer survivor gets to see Opening Day game for Philadelphia Phillies

Young cancer survivor gets to see Opening Day game for Philadelphia Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One young cancer survivor got to attend the Phillies' Opening Day thanks to Major League Baseball!

The MLB said in a social media post that the young fan recently fought brain cancer after being treated with chemo and radiation.

According to a post on X, the fan was selling lemonade to come up with the money to buy Opening Day tickets.

His favorite team is the Phillies, so the MLB decided to give him the surprise of a lifetime.

"Congratulations on behalf of Major League Baseball! We're inviting you to the Opening Day game. You'll get to meet the players and go on the field," officials said in a statement.

He met some of the players, the Phillie Phanatic, and even went on the field before the game.