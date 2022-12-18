Make-A-Wish granted! 10-year-old girl gets ninja course built in her backyard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 10-year-old girl from Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood had her wish granted on Saturday.

Catcher received a ninja course from the Make-a-Wish Foundation and it was specially built in her own backyard.

Catcher is battling an endocrine disorder but is still very active.

"I'm really thankful for it. I think it's also really cool that they're helping kids like me get through hard times," said Catcher.

The obstacle course was created by Obstacle Builders, who makes courses used by the ROTC, first responders and even Homeland Security.