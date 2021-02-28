hit and run

Hit-and-run driver strikes and kills man in Hunting Park: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 35-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, police said.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on the 4500 block of North 5th Street.

Arriving officers located the man's body on the roadway.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the hit-and-run driver was spotted in a brown SUV.

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle is asked to call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hunting park (philadelphia)hit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashhit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
South Dakota House moves to impeach AG after fatal crash
Push underway to fix epidemic of hit-and-runs in Philadelphia
Police release new images of car wanted in deadly hit-and-run
Arrest made after Nicki Minaj's father died in hit-and-run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Cloudy, periods of rain today
20-year-old shot twice in NE Phila. after trying to run from gunman: Police
Woman stabbed in head, shots fired during West Philly confrontation: Police
FDA advisers sign off on J&J vaccine: Here's what happens next
Emmanuel Acho to host 'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose' special
Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets green light from FDA
1 dead in shooting outside Lehigh Valley Walmart
Show More
FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
What's in the new COVID relief bill heading to the Senate?
Philadelphia opens new neighborhood vaccine clinic
Philly collects over 150 guns during buyback events
Sheep loses 78 lbs fleece after years in wild
More TOP STORIES News