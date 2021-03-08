Man accused of commiting more than 1,000 car break-ins now behind bars

BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police say a prolific crime spree lasting more than a year is now over.Buckingham Township police report the arrest of 32-year-old Keith Johnson of Yardley. He is accused of breaking into more than 1,000 cars across 13 municipalities in Bucks County and 10 municipalities in New Jersey."Just the sheer volume and the sheer geography and the scope of it - this was a very, very active criminal," said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub. "No place was left safe. He not only crossed county borders, he crossed state borders as well."Police say the crime spree began in February 2020. Officials said Johnson worked overnight and targeted unlocked cars in wealthier neighborhoods."We came out in the morning and our cars had been broken into and ransacked for change, things like that," said Richard Hausman of Furlong.Furlong resident Craig Storey said his wife spoke with neighbors and said she wanted to park the cars in their garage from now on."We cleared out our garage, so now you can see we pull our cars in every single night - just to make sure that nothing happens to us and keep family safe," said Storey.Johnson was allegedly caught on multiple homeowner surveillance videos.Buckingham Township Police Detective Tim Johnson said officers took the suspect into custody Friday after discovering he used a stolen credit card from New Jersey.Johnson is charged with Burglary, Receiving Stolen Property, and other related crimes. A preliminary hearing is not yet scheduled.The arrest of Johnson was made possible with the cooperation of many law enforcement agencies including but not limited to: The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, The Buck's County District Attorney's Office, Robbinsville Police Department, Newtown Township Police Department, Central Bucks Regional Police Department, Yardley Borough Police Department, Lower Makefield Township Police Department, and Bedminster Township Police Department.