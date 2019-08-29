delaware news

Man accused of exposing himself to hotel clerk, following her to CVS

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 25-year-old Brooklyn, New York, man was arrested in Delaware after he exposed himself to a woman at a Wilmington hotel, police said.

According to Delaware State Police, Jimanie R. Braddox approached a female clerk at the Holiday Inn Express, located at 300 Rocky Run Pkwy., on Tuesday night and inquired about renting a room. He walked into an adjacent room for a brief time, but then returned and exposed himself before leaving the hotel.

A short time later, Braddox attempted to speak with the woman as she was getting into her car in the hotel parking lot. He then followed her to a nearby CVS pharmacy and followed her inside, police said.

After grabbing the woman's arm, Braddox left after being confronted by a CVS employee.

The victim called 911, but by the time officers arrived, Braddox was gone.

A few hours later, he was spotted driving in the 900 block of Delaware St. in New Castle City, where he was arrested without incident.

Braddox is charged with indecent exposure and other related charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtoncrimehotelindecent exposuredelaware newspolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DELAWARE NEWS
'Out of a Hollywood movie': Dad saves family from fiery crash
Kindergarten Survival Guide, as needed by Action News at 4 anchors
Students injured in school bus crash
Blood bank asks for donations to celebrate 1st birthday of premature baby
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police searching for missing teen
Woman arrested, charged with stabbing sisters in Brewerytown
5 in custody after shots fired at police
More than 50 guns, grenades, pipe bomb, found inside Philly home
Alex Trebek done with chemo, 'on the mend' for new season of 'Jeopardy!'
'A big deal': Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian
Six Flags to unveil Jersey Devil Coaster in 2020
Show More
Masked grocery store robbers hold workers at gunpoint
Military helicopters making pit stops in Lehigh Valley
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
AccuWeather: Labor Day winning weather weekend
Wawa named best fast food in Pennsylvania
More TOP STORIES News