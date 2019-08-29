Man accused of exposing himself to hotel clerk, following her to CVS

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 25-year-old Brooklyn, New York, man was arrested in Delaware after he exposed himself to a woman at a Wilmington hotel, police said.According to Delaware State Police, Jimanie R. Braddox approached a female clerk at the Holiday Inn Express, located at 300 Rocky Run Pkwy., on Tuesday night and inquired about renting a room. He walked into an adjacent room for a brief time, but then returned and exposed himself before leaving the hotel.A short time later, Braddox attempted to speak with the woman as she was getting into her car in the hotel parking lot. He then followed her to a nearby CVS pharmacy and followed her inside, police said.After grabbing the woman's arm, Braddox left after being confronted by a CVS employee.The victim called 911, but by the time officers arrived, Braddox was gone.A few hours later, he was spotted driving in the 900 block of Delaware St. in New Castle City, where he was arrested without incident.Braddox is charged with indecent exposure and other related charges.