Suspects sought after restaurant burglarized in Edgemoor, Delaware

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, May 12, 2024 1:38PM
EDGEMOOR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Authorities in Delaware are looking for the thieves who burglarized a restaurant in Edgemoor.

Video shows police officers checking a cash register for fingerprints.

The burglary happened at Ricardo Mexican Cuisine and Pizza along Governor Printz Boulevard.

Authorities were called to the scene early Saturday morning.

Investigators say the criminals got inside by cutting a hole through the wall.

They stole all the money from the register before they dumped it outside and ran away.

