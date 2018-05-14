Man allegedly stole $90K in property from fire victims in Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said man steals 90K from fire victims: Sharrie Williams reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., May 14, 2018 (WPVI)

BEAR, Del. --
Authorities say a Delaware man stole nearly $90,000 worth of property from apartments vacated after fire damage.

The News Journal reports that residents of the Village of Canterbury Apartments returned May 10 to collect their possessions, two days after a fire burned a third-floor apartment and caused extensive water damage throughout the building. New Castle County police Cpl. Master Cpl. Heather Carter says that those residents instead found $89,489 worth of belongings gone from eight of 12 vacated and padlocked units.

Detectives identified 34-year-old Camal Terry as a suspect. Carter said police found implicating evidence at his home, less than a mile from the complex.

He's charged with second-degree burglary, misdemeanor criminal mischief, felony theft, misdemeanor theft and theft of a firearm.
It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsfiretheft
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News