Man arrested for breaking into house, stealing Christmas presents and piggy bank

Atlantic City, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man was arrested after burglarizing a home and stealing items including Christmas presents and a piggy bank, Atlantic City police said.Officers responded to the 100 block of North Virginia Avenue on Dec. 10 for a report of a residential burglary.A suspect reportedly entered the house after throwing an object through the window.He left with a large bag that included the homeowner's Christmas presents, electronics, jewelry, money from a piggy bank and other personal belongings valuing more than $20,000.An investigation led to the discovery of several electronic devices after they were pawned in Atlantic City.Rodney Williams, 48, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief and contempt of court, police said.Police were notified Williams was in the area of Connecticut and Arctic avenues and arrested him as he was attempting to open a door to a house that was not his.Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411).