Arrest made in shooting of 7-pound poodle in Maple Shade, New Jersey

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man was arrested and charged with shooting his neighbor's 7-pound poodle in Maple Shade, New Jersey, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

William Stroemel, 64, was charged Wednesday with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, animal cruelty and other related offenses in connection to the shooting.

Stroemel, a heavy equipment operator who is also known as Wild Willie, is now in the Burlington County Jail awaiting a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Bob Cook said his best buddy Toby snuck out below his fence on September 17.

"He was my buddy and we did everything together," Cook said.



His granddaughter Marissa said the pup likely went on his routine walking route after getting out.

They found him less than 100 yards away and rushed him to the animal hospital thinking he was hit by a car. But that wasn't the case.

The veterinarian found a bullet lodged in the dog's head.

"To do this to an animal that is so adorable and never hurt anyone, for you to shoot that bullet, you need help," Cook said.



Toby was not believed to be on Stroemel's property when he was shot, authorities said.

Toby was also a part therapy dog for Cook who served our country in Vietnam.
