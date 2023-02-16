Man took woman's phone, sent himself personal pictures without consent: Police

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Tredyffrin Township, Pennsylvania are investigating after a man allegedly took a woman's phone and sent himself personal images and videos without her consent.

According to police, Justin Stewart Wilson is charged with unlawful use of a computer, criminal use of a communication facility, and invasion of privacy in connection with an incident in Devon on February 12.

Justin Stewart Wilson

Wilson approached the woman at a Target store and, after engaging in casual conversation, asked for her phone to connect with her on social media, police said.

While he had her phone, police said Wilson sent himself personal images and videos to himself without her permission.

According to police, Wilson is also charged in a similar incident in January 2023 near the King of Prussia Mall.

The investigation is ongoing and police believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mike Cermignano at 610-408-3651.