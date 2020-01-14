Man dies after stumbling at M&T Bank Stadium during Baltimore Ravens game

BALTIMORE (WPVI) -- A man collapsed and died Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium during a playoff game for the Baltimore Ravens.The Ravens identified the victim as Michael Kahler on Monday."Our prayers and sympathies go out to Michael Kahler's family and friends. Our security video shows Mr. Kahler's stumble on the steps leading to his seat," said officials in a statement to WMAR. "Within eight minutes of the stumble, an emergency doctor arrived. Within 14 minutes of the stumble, Mr. Kahler received additional emergency treatment in a nearby First Aid Room, and 15 minutes later, Mr. Kahler was transported in an ambulance to Maryland Shock Trauma."Attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.An official cause of death hasn't been reported.The Ravens were playing the Tennessee Titans in a divisional-round game.Last month, a body was found inside a portable toilet in a parking lot at the stadium.