PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was fatally shot late Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section.

Police said the shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Walker Street.

Investigators are now trying to determine if the male victim was trying to rob someone.

The man was shot several times and was wearing a mask, police said.

He died a short time later.

Police said the shooter ran off and has not been caught.

