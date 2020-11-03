Man fatally shot in head in Hunting Park; police search for gunman

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who fatally shot a man in the head Monday night.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of North 15th Street in Hunting Park.

Police took the 21-year-old man to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no word on any motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
