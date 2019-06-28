Man found giving 4-year-old girl CPR charged in her death

LANSDALE, Pa. LANSDALE, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania man who was found by police performing CPR on an unresponsive 4-year-old girl has been charged in her 2016 death.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Marquis Thomas was arraigned Friday on first-degree murder charges.

Towamencin Township Police were called to an apartment in Lansdale for an unresponsive child in October 2016. Thomas lived with the child along with her mother and two other children.

The girls' eight-year-old brother was admitted to a Philadelphia hospital in September. An evaluation determined he had suffered injuries consistent with physical child abuse.

The boy told investigators that Thomas had choked him on multiple occasions. He also said he'd seen Thomas take the crying 4-year-old into a bathroom the night before she died.

Thomas was arrested in March on charges related to the boy's injuries.

No attorney information is available.
