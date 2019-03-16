Man gets life term for killing estranged wife as son watched

EMBED <>More Videos

A man convicted of fatally stabbing his estranged wife as reported during Action News at 11 on March 15, 2019.

BRIDGETON, N.J. -- A man convicted of fatally stabbing his estranged wife in front of their young son has been sentenced to life in prison.

Cumberland County prosecutors say Jeremiah Monell stabbed 35-year-old Tara O'Shea-Watson dozens of times after beating her and throwing her on the floor of her Commercial Township home in December 2016. The couple's 12-year-old son witnessed the attack, then reported it to a neighbor the following day.

Prosecutors say the boy heard his mother tell Monell to "just let me die in peace" as he attacked her.

Monell fled after the stabbing but was captured two weeks later in a wooded area of Atlantic County. He was convicted in January on murder and weapons charges following a trial where he declined to testify.

The sentence was imposed Friday.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
murdersentencing
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
After NZ attack, expert warns of "24/7 Klan rallies" on fringe websites
Phillies star Harper hit by 96 mph pitch in ankle, limps off
Man, 20, Rides school bus, goes to school after night of drinking
1 dead, 3 firefighters injured in Northeast Philadelphia house blaze
Long road to recovery for injured firefighter
Trump issues 1st veto after rebuke of border emergency order
Woman stabbed multiple times in SEPTA station
Show More
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
New middle school in Upper Darby raises concerns
Mosques increase security as the faithful band together
2 boys taken to hospital after contact with powder in W. Philly school
Lockdown lifted at NE Phila. school after live rounds found
More TOP STORIES News