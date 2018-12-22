Man gunned down in crowd in South Philadelphia

A young man who had just figured out what he wanted to do with his life is gunned down in a crowd of people.His mother, Crystal Arthur said, "He had in his mind he was going to be a millionaire. He was on his way to being a millionaire seriously."Crystal says her son, Kristian Hamilton-Arthur had just found his love for real estate."I had never seen my son so happy, it was like I finally made it, this is what I wanted to do," said Crystal.That all changed on Saturday, July 15, 2017, just a few days after he had chosen his career path."Then just three days later someone just came along and took his life, just like that," said Crystal.The 28-year-old was with a group of friends along the 2100 block of Fitzwater Street in South Philadelphia. It was 11:55 p.m."Somebody just turned the corner and 4 people turned the corner and just started shooting at the block," added Crystal.Hamilton-Arthur and several others were hit. They survived, Hamilton-Arthur did not."If you know something you don't have to tell me, you can all the crime commission, you could call the detectives you know just tell because we need closure," said Crystal.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."It just hurts, I wouldn't want your mom or your loved ones to feel what 'm feeling," said Crystal.------