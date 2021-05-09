Man in critical condition following shooting in Voorhees Township

By
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Investigators say a man is in critical condition after he was shot in the stomach in Voorhees Township, Camden County.

Shots rang out just before midnight Saturday on Laurel Oak Road, near Passariello's Pizza.

First responders rushed the victim to Cooper Hospital.

Several people were spotted inside a police cruiser at the scene, but it's unclear if or how they were involved.
