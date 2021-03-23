PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 23-year-old man was shot and killed two blocks from where he lived in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, police said.
It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 4900 block of Penn Street.
Police said at least 20 rounds were fired from two different guns.
Arriving officers found the 23-year-old victim lying between two parked vehicle. He was unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the face, torso and legs.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
While at the scene, authorities found a semi-automatic weapon on his waistband.
Police said the victim's last known residence was two blocks from the shooting location.
At least four parked cars were hit during the shooting.
Witnesses said they saw a dark-colored vehicle, possibly an SUV, fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed after the shots were fired. Police are not sure if the vehicle was involved in the incident.
No arrests have been made.
Man, 23, killed 2 blocks from home in Frankford; 20 shots fired
DEADLY SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News