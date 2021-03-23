Man, 23, killed 2 blocks from home in Frankford; 20 shots fired

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 23-year-old man was shot and killed two blocks from where he lived in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, police said.It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 4900 block of Penn Street.Police said at least 20 rounds were fired from two different guns.Arriving officers found the 23-year-old victim lying between two parked vehicle. He was unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the face, torso and legs.He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.While at the scene, authorities found a semi-automatic weapon on his waistband.Police said the victim's last known residence was two blocks from the shooting location.At least four parked cars were hit during the shooting.Witnesses said they saw a dark-colored vehicle, possibly an SUV, fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed after the shots were fired. Police are not sure if the vehicle was involved in the incident.No arrests have been made.