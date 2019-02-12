Man killed in second homicide of 2019 in Chester

EMBED </>More Videos

Man killed in second homicide of 2019 in Chester. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on February 12, 2019.

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
There now have been two murders in Chester, Delaware County in 2019, and both happened within 24 hours of each other.

Police say a man in his 20s was walking into a home when he was shot in the doorway.

It happened Tuesday around noon on the 2700 block of Bethel Road.

Chester investigators say it appears the man was the target of the close range shooting.

He died at the scene.

A police officer responding to the scene suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident.

Just 23 hours earlier an 18-year-old was shot and killed in Chester on Pennell Street, marking the city's first homicide.
EMBED More News Videos

Man's death marks first homicide of 2019 in Chester. Watch the report from Action News at 10 p.m. on February 11, 2019.


There have been no arrests made in either homicide.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newshomicideshootingChester
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battling fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
More News