Man killed in second homicide of 2019 in Chester

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5133624" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man's death marks first homicide of 2019 in Chester. Watch the report from Action News at 10 p.m. on February 11, 2019.

There now have been two murders in Chester, Delaware County in 2019, and both happened within 24 hours of each other.Police say a man in his 20s was walking into a home when he was shot in the doorway.It happened Tuesday around noon on the 2700 block of Bethel Road.Chester investigators say it appears the man was the target of the close range shooting.He died at the scene.A police officer responding to the scene suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident.Just 23 hours earlier an 18-year-old was shot and killed in Chester on Pennell Street, marking the city's first homicide.There have been no arrests made in either homicide.-----