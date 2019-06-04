Man rescued from Camden County dam

OAKLYN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Rescue crews were called to retrieve a man stranded on part of a Camden County Dam early Tuesday morning.It happened around 2 a.m. on the Newton Creek Dam off of Black Horse Pike in Oaklyn, New Jersey.Officials said the man climbed on the water structure but then became stuck when the water level dropped.Crews used a latter and a rope to bring the man to safety.He was taken to the hospital and checked for hypothermia.Officials said they are unsure why the man was on the dam.