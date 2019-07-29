Seattle man attacks 2 people with sunroof after going berserk on city street, according to police

By ABC7.com staff
SEATTLE -- A Seattle man is in custody after going berserk on a city street, attacking at least two people with a sunroof that he had ripped off a car stuck in traffic, according to police.

Thursday's incident started when Alexander Ormiston tried to choke a random stranger on a street.

He climbed onto a vehicle and jumped from car to car until he snagged a sunroof and attacked a parking enforcement official who tried to intervene. That man had to be hospitalized.

Seattle citizens subdued the suspect until police arrived. Part of the attack was caught on video.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtonattacku.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father dies trying to rescue son from ocean in Atlantic City
Gunfire at video shoot in Southwest Philly kills rapper, injures 5
Capital One data breach: 1 arrested, tens of millions of customers affected
Car ends up standing on its front end after Parkway crash
Boy, teen girl, man ID'd as victims killed in Gilroy shooting
TSA: Man checked missile launcher in luggage
Swarm of dirt bike, ATV riders take over Ridge Pike
Show More
Police: Fake cop sexually assaulted woman in Camden Co.
Community rallies around boy, 11, shot in the face
Easton, Pa. firefighters hospitalized after rescuing 2 people
Senator wants beachgoers protected from flying umbrellas
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 southbound in Chester
More TOP STORIES News