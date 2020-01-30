Man suffers 2nd and 3rd degree burns in Mantua fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was severely burned in a fire in Philadelphia's Mantua section.Firefighters were called to the 3400 block of Wallace Street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.Crews quickly contained the flames in the three-story building.Officials said the victim suffered 2nd and 3rd-degree burns to most of his body. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment.There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.