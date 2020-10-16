deadly shooting

Man dies after being shot in the head in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 12:22 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

Police received numerous 911 calls for a man with a shotgun on the block.

Officers responded to the location and found a man had been shot in the head.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.
