PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in North Philadelphia.
It happened around 12:22 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of West Lehigh Avenue.
Police received numerous 911 calls for a man with a shotgun on the block.
Officers responded to the location and found a man had been shot in the head.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
Man dies after being shot in the head in North Philadelphia
DEADLY SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News