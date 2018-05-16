Man shot answering knock at door in Mantua

A man answering a knock at his door was shot in the Mantua section of Philadelphia, police say.It happened around 2 a.m. on the 700 block of North 36th Street.Police say three men knocked on the door of the home.The 53-year-old victim went to look out the window to see who was at the door when the men fired one shot, police say.The three men ran away without taking anything.The victim was taken to the Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.------