PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a 28-year-old man was shot dead in the kitchen of a 2nd-floor apartment in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.It happened around 4:15 p.m Friday in the 3900 block of North Percy Street.The victim had been shot several times in the head and torso.Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.So far, there are no arrests or motive for the shooting.