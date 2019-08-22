Man shot in arm at Gloucester County apartment complex

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Washington Township, Gloucester County.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on the 2000 block of Barnsboro Road.

The 20-year-old victim was shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police were focusing their investigation on a first-floor apartment and a car parked in the lot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jersey newsgun violenceshootingapartmentguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Camden Co. Police Department revises the use of force policy
Poll: Should Carson Wentz play tonight vs. Ravens?
Boy, 13, drowns after tragic accident involving friends at Folcroft Swim Club
Fmr. commissioner says he was not forced out, denies retribution allegations
Priest accused of stealing nearly $100K from Downingtown parish
Female Philly officers reach deal with city over feared retribution
2 hurt after gunman opens fire in Upper Darby
Show More
Man killed after shooting in Hunting Park
Residents on edge after machete attack on Bala Cynwyd trail
Center City's iconic I Goldberg Army & Navy closing
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid today, spotty severe storms
Police: Online child predator arrested for trying to have sex with girl, 12
More TOP STORIES News