Man shot in arm at Gloucester County apartment complex

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Washington Township, Gloucester County.
It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on the 2000 block of Barnsboro Road.
The 20-year-old victim was shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police were focusing their investigation on a first-floor apartment and a car parked in the lot.
