Man shot in the back, listed in critical condition: Police

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are investigating a shooting Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of 4th and Clayton Street.

Police say a male had been shot in the back and was transferred to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.

Additionally, about two blocks away, on the 500 block of Delamore Street, police discovered a second gunshot victim.

Unclear if that individual was shot at the Clayton Street scene or if this was a second separate shooting scene.

The condition of the second victim is unknown. No arrests have been made at this time.
