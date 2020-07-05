Man shot in the back, listed in critical condition: Police

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are investigating a shooting Saturday night.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of 4th and Clayton Street.
Police say a male had been shot in the back and was transferred to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.
Additionally, about two blocks away, on the 500 block of Delamore Street, police discovered a second gunshot victim.
Unclear if that individual was shot at the Clayton Street scene or if this was a second separate shooting scene.
The condition of the second victim is unknown. No arrests have been made at this time.
