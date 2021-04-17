Man shot multiple times in Feltonville: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left an 29-year-old man injured.

The shooting happened late Friday night near 5th and Wingohocking streets in the city's Feltonville section.

Police say they found the man slumped over the hood of a car and shot several times.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown.

Police tell Action News a suspect is in custody.
