PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left an 29-year-old man injured.
The shooting happened late Friday night near 5th and Wingohocking streets in the city's Feltonville section.
Police say they found the man slumped over the hood of a car and shot several times.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown.
Police tell Action News a suspect is in custody.
Man shot multiple times in Feltonville: Police
