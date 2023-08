Officers say a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot and critically injured inside a North Philadelphia deli on Wednesday night.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the 2600 block of Lehigh Avenue.

Officers say a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body while in a deli market.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital by police, where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.