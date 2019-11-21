Man shot while sitting in car in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a 24- year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting inside a car in West Philadelphia Wednesday night.It happened around 10 p.m. near 53rd and Webster streets.Officers transported the man to the hospital where he is in very critical condition.Police said they found 40 rounds at the scene and said it is possible that an assault rifle was used.So far there is no word on suspects or a motive.