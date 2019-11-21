Man shot while sitting in car in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a 24- year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting inside a car in West Philadelphia Wednesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. near 53rd and Webster streets.

Officers transported the man to the hospital where he is in very critical condition.

VIOLENT NIGHT: At least 1 dead, 5 hurt after multiple shootings in Philadelphia

Police said they found 40 rounds at the scene and said it is possible that an assault rifle was used.

So far there is no word on suspects or a motive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiagun violenceshootingguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'GMA' Exclusive: Philly teacher diagnosed with mesothelioma speaks out
Family devastated after boy dies in football game shooting
Video captures frightening attack on man in Center City
FACT CHECK: Claims from the Democratic debate
Police: Delco serial sneaker thief surrenders after Action News report
Man shot 5 times in Kensington
Show More
Firefighter injured battling Wilmington house fire
Del. woman accused of abusing children, holding them captive
Malcolm Jenkins responds to Philadelphia FOP
Consumer Reports: Beware of robotic vacuum cleaners
Philadelphia Zoo kicks off LumiNature
More TOP STORIES News