Man shot while standing with wife at bus stop in Frankford

A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times while standing at a bus stop with his wife in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, police say.The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday under the El on Frankford Avenue near Margret Street.Police say the victim and his wife were standing at the bus stop when they were approached by the suspect.The suspect and the victim exchanged words, police say. The argument escalated and the suspect shot the victim multiple times.Officers located the victim lying in the street. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.No arrests have been made.It's not clear if the suspect and victim knew each other.