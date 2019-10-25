Man survives being shot 15 times in Kensington

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say it's miraculous that a 27-year-old man survived being shot at least 15 times and was able to walk to the hospital to get help.

Police believe the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Tilghman Street in Kensington.

When officers arrived, they found 23 spent shell casings.



It wasn't long thereafter when they received a call from Temple University Hospital saying that a victim had come in with an extensive number of gunshot wounds.

That's when police started piecing things together.

"These were large caliber shell casings," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

As of early Friday morning, the victim had undergone surgery and was in critical condition.

Scott said the victim is expected to survive.



"For him to be hit that many times throughout his body... and he walked into the hospital. That's pretty miraculous," Small said.

Investigators don't have any suspects or a motive for the crime, but found several surveillance cameras in the area.

They're hoping those cameras will help them find the shooter or shooters
