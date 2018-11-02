A man tried to steal a construction vehicle right in front of a Philadelphia police officer, authorities say.It happened at 9th and Market streets in Center City just before 2:30 a.m. Friday.Police say a construction crew was doing underground work when a man got into one of their vehicles and tried to take off.Some workers jumped in to stop the thief, while others alerted a police officer who was parked behind the construction vehicle.The man was arrested.No injuries were reported.------