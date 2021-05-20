Man wanted for stalking, sexually assaulting women over 3-day span: Philly police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of following multiple women home and in some cases sexually assaulting them before getting away.The incidents happened between May 15 and May 18.On the 6100 block of Passyunk Avenue on May 15, police say a bartender was followed home to Media, Pennsylvania around 2:45 a.m. by a man in a silver Dodger Charger.The victim's boyfriend was home at the time, and the suspect ultimately fled the scene.The next day around 12 a.m., the accused suspect followed a woman home after leaving a gentleman's club on Spring Garden Street. Police say the victim tried to evade the suspect in West Norriton, and eventually went to Wawa to get help. The suspect was able to get away.Around 5 a.m. the same morning, police say the suspect approached a woman while seated in her vehicle near the 3400 block of N. 11th Street. The suspect is accused of sexually assaulted her in an alley after holding her at gunpoint.On May 17, around 9:30 p.m., police say the suspect followed a woman leaving a gentleman's club on the 6700 block of Essington Avenue. The victim told police a man in a silver Dodge Charger followed her into the parking garage of her home. The victim was able to get away after a brief encounter with the man.On May 18 around 12 a.m., police say a woman was returning from gentleman's club on the 2700 block of S. Front Street when she noticed a man in her apartment complex. Police say the suspect attempted to approach the victim who started to scream for help. The suspect then fled the scene.Later that morning around 10:20 a.m., police say a suspect posed as an electrical worker and gained access to a victim's apartment. Once inside, he produced a handgun and then sexually assaulted and robbed two people.Police have released video of a man fitting the description of the suspect.Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call police at 215-685-3264.