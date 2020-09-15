Man who confessed to killing roommate in Hilltown Township learns his fate

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man who confessed to a cold case murder in Bucks County learned his fate on Monday.Daman Smoot pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and was immediately sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison for killing his roommate, Adam Brundage.It happened at a quarry in Hilltown Township in 2004.Authorities say Smoot and Brundage met through mutual friends and were roommates at Brundage's Glen Meadow Court home for only a few weeks before his murder.According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, the men had gone to the quarry for sand and an argument ensued. Investigators say Smoot struck Brundage in the head with a baseball bat, then used his hand to cover Brundage's mouth and nose until he died.The case was revisited in April 2019 and soon after, Smoot agreed to give up the location of Brundage's remains and enter a guilty plea to third-degree murder.Brundage's mother, sister and aunt all traveled from out of state to give victim impact statements Monday."My family was handed an undeserved and cruel lifetime sentence," Brundage's sister April Talley told the judge.